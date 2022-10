More news, no ads

Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Great Gonerby.

Grantham fire crews were called to the crash on High Street in Great Gonerby yesterday (October 1) at 3.44am.

Fire news. (57695064)

The two crews used small tools to disconnect the battery on one of the vehicles.

The area was then cordoned off for safety.

The incident was handed over to Lincolnshire Police.