Grantham fire crews attend woodland blaze in Colsterworth
Published: 19:02, 23 July 2022
| Updated: 19:04, 23 July 2022
Fire crews attended a woods on fire.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham and Stamford attended a woods on fire on Bourne Road, Colsterworth, this afternoon.
At 4.26pm today (Saturday), fire services were called to the incident on Bourne Road, where a wooded area was on fire.
A fire spokesperson said that "substantial undergrowth" was "well alight".
The crews used six hose reels, six beaters and two extended hose reels to tackle the blaze.