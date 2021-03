Fire crews attended a house fire in Grantham this afternoon (Wednesday).

Firefighters were called to the address on South Parade shortly after 12.15pm.

An eyewitness reported it to be the second blaze at the property in just two days.

Fire crews attended a house fire on South Parade this afternoon. (45241620)

Fire crews attended a house fire on South Parade this afternoon. (45241913)

Photos: Peter A Tully