Lincolnshire fire crews called to rescue horse on Grantham road

By Katie Green
Published: 10:47, 25 October 2022
 | Updated: 11:50, 25 October 2022

Two Lincolnshire fire crews were called to rescue a horse on a road in Grantham.

Sleaford and Lincoln North fire crews were called to London Road, Grantham, at 10.12am yesterday (October 24).

The crews used an animal rescue kit to aid one horse.

Fire and Rescue (59930619)
A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Our crews used their animal rescue kit to get a 450kg horse called Rocky into a horse ambulance under the supervision of a vet.

"The horse was 12 years old, and not thought to be injured, just stubborn!"

