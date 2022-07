More news, no ads

Fire crews were called to a tree on fire in Corby Glen today.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended a tree on fire in the woods in Grantham Road, Booth Pagnell today (July 31).

The crew from the Corby Glen fire station attended the fire at 3.41pm.

Fire crews were called to a tree on fire in Corby Glen. (57695064)

An ash tree caught on fire and was later extinguished using one hose reel jet.