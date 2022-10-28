More news, no ads

Fire crews attended a crash involving a car and lorry on the A1 southbound near South Witham last night (Thursday).

Corby Glen and Stamford fire crews were called to the crash at 6.35pm.

The A1 southbound between the A151 at Colsterworth and B668 at Stretton was closed as a result, National Highways reported.

Both fire crews provided scene safety and applied Zorb to absorb coolant leak.

Lincolnshire Police also attended the crash.