Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fire crews called to two-vehicle crash on A1 southbound near South Witham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:54, 28 October 2022
 | Updated: 08:55, 28 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Fire crews attended a crash involving a car and lorry on the A1 southbound near South Witham last night (Thursday).

Corby Glen and Stamford fire crews were called to the crash at 6.35pm.

The A1 southbound between the A151 at Colsterworth and B668 at Stretton was closed as a result, National Highways reported.

Fire and Rescue (59930619)
Fire and Rescue (59930619)

Both fire crews provided scene safety and applied Zorb to absorb coolant leak.

Lincolnshire Police also attended the crash.

Fire Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE