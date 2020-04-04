Firefighters in Grantham and throughout the country are carrying out extra duties during the coronavirus crisis such as driving ambulances and making food and medicine deliveries.

A national agreement has been made so firefighters can deliver food and medicines, drive ambulances and retrieve dead bodies during the outbreak.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue already works closely with partners to help in communities, with many firefighters carrying out extended duties, assisting ambulance services at a range of medical emergencies.

Fire crews are delivering food and medicines during the coronavirus crisis. (32909769)

Crews at Grantham Fire Station have been able to help in collecting food and distributing it to those in need.

Grantham crew manager Kerry Raynor said: “Grantham fire station has been co-ordinating deliveries to our local food bank, being a collection point and helping deliver donated food, including from TKMaxx.

“Thank you to the local community for their generosity and for following the national guidance so we can keep our crews safe and continue to respond to emergencies, not only in Grantham but elsewhere.”

Lincolnshire’s chief fire officer Les Britzman urged people to follow the national guidance and stay at home wherever possible. He said this would protect residents as well as key responders, so services can be kept running.

Mr Britzman added: “This is a helpful agreement to have been put in place at this time. Our firefighters are dedicated to their communities, and have taken this stance for 20 years, to save lives and protect residents.

“We are working with our emergency planning team to help as much as we can, while still being able to respond to emergencies.

“Our prevention work continues but we’re prioritising the highest risk people and places at this time.”

Councillor Nick Worth, executive councillor for emergency services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m sure Lincolnshire residents will join me in thanking our firefighters and staff for their tremendous work in these extraordinary times.

“The spirit and compassion we’re seeing is simply outstanding and people are working hard to ensure our own teams and the public stay safe and well.”

The county fire service says all fire stations are still available and staffing is strong.

Matt Wrack,Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: “We face a public health crisis unparalleled in our lifetimes. The coronavirus outbreak is now a humanitarian emergency and firefighters rightly want help their communities.

“To get through this, we must find ways to work together with other emergency services. Firefighters are fantastic at teamwork, are experienced in driving emergency vehicles and, as a service rooted in the community, may be best placed to deliver essential items to the most vulnerable.

“Firefighters and control staff have always stepped in when the public has been in danger and this crisis is no different.

“We will get through it together.”

