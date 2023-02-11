Home   News   Article

Grantham fire crews extinguish commercial building blaze

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 18:09, 11 February 2023
 | Updated: 18:11, 11 February 2023

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a commercial building in Grantham.

At 12.19pm today (Saturday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers were called to a commercial building on Bridge End Road where a fire had broken out.

Two fire engines from Grantham attended the incident, extinguishing the blaze before ventilating the building.

Fire news. (61983039)
The cause of the fire was an electrical fault within a light fitting.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
