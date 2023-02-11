Firefighters were called to a blaze in a commercial building in Grantham.

At 12.19pm today (Saturday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers were called to a commercial building on Bridge End Road where a fire had broken out.

Two fire engines from Grantham attended the incident, extinguishing the blaze before ventilating the building.

The cause of the fire was an electrical fault within a light fitting.