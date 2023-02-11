Grantham fire crews extinguish commercial building blaze
Published: 18:09, 11 February 2023
| Updated: 18:11, 11 February 2023
Firefighters were called to a blaze in a commercial building in Grantham.
At 12.19pm today (Saturday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers were called to a commercial building on Bridge End Road where a fire had broken out.
Two fire engines from Grantham attended the incident, extinguishing the blaze before ventilating the building.
The cause of the fire was an electrical fault within a light fitting.