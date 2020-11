Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers extinguished a car fire overnight.

At 00:13 this morning (Thursday), Grantham fire crews attended Clyde Court to reports of a car that was ablaze.

Fencing and a wheelie bin were also on fire.

Fire services attended (42374934)

The crews used breathing apparatus, two hose reels and hand tools to extinguish.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.