Grantham fire crews extinguish controlled burn that was 'left unattended'
Published: 09:38, 25 April 2021
| Updated: 09:45, 25 April 2021
Fire crews attended a blaze that broke out after a controlled burn was unattended, which damaged a garden shed.
At 02:51am earlier this morning (Sunday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended a property on Hall Lane, Brandon.
The crews, from Brant Broughton and Grantham fire stations, extinguished the blaze using one hose reel and small tools.
As a result of the fire, a compost heap and part of a garden shed were damaged.
The fire was caused by a controlled burn that was left unattended.