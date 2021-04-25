Fire crews attended a blaze that broke out after a controlled burn was unattended, which damaged a garden shed.

At 02:51am earlier this morning (Sunday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended a property on Hall Lane, Brandon.

The crews, from Brant Broughton and Grantham fire stations, extinguished the blaze using one hose reel and small tools.

As a result of the fire, a compost heap and part of a garden shed were damaged.

The fire was caused by a controlled burn that was left unattended.