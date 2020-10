Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended a vehicle fire in a field last night.

At 23:15, a fire crew from Brant Broughton attended a vehicle fire on Gorse Hill Lane, Caythorpe.

The vehicle in question was a four by four.

The crew used one hose reel to extinguish the vehicle, which was alight in a field.