Fire crews from 10 stations attended a large fire at a recycling centre at Barkston Heath last night.

Firefighters attended the Mid UK Recycling centre at Copper Hill Industrial Estate, High Dike, near Grantham at 8pm.

There was severe fire damage to a recycling shredder and the roof of an industrial shed.

Ten fire appliances attended the fire at Mid UK Recycling Ltd. (33915531)

Appliances including a water carrier and aerial ladder platform were used to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters also used 12 breathing apparatus, two main jets and a light portable pump to tackle the fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says that the fire was caused by machinery overheating.

Ancaster Parish Council posted on its Facebook page: "The fire is well contained, the roof lights have melted which will allow smoke out and the fire services are happy to leave it as it is now to burn out."

