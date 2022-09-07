More news, no ads

Fire crews attended a collision, giving first aid to a person.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended a road traffic collision on Skillington Road, Stainby at 1.25pm today (Wednesday).

The crews gave first aid to a person at the scene.

They also used specialist cutting equipment to gain entry to the vehicle and remove the battery.