Grantham and Corby Glen fire crews give first aid after Stainby crash
Published: 15:48, 07 September 2022
| Updated: 15:49, 07 September 2022
Fire crews attended a collision, giving first aid to a person.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended a road traffic collision on Skillington Road, Stainby at 1.25pm today (Wednesday).
The crews gave first aid to a person at the scene.
They also used specialist cutting equipment to gain entry to the vehicle and remove the battery.