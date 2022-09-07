Home   News   Article

Grantham and Corby Glen fire crews give first aid after Stainby crash

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:48, 07 September 2022
 | Updated: 15:49, 07 September 2022

Fire crews attended a collision, giving first aid to a person.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended a road traffic collision on Skillington Road, Stainby at 1.25pm today (Wednesday).

The crews gave first aid to a person at the scene.

The crews gave first aid to a person at the scene of the collision. (55133917)
They also used specialist cutting equipment to gain entry to the vehicle and remove the battery.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Matthew Taylor
