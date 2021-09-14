Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fire crews help casualties after two-vehicle collision north of Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 08:39, 14 September 2021
 | Updated: 08:45, 14 September 2021

Two casualties had to be helped out of their vehicle by emergency services after they were involved in a collision last night.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton were called to the incident involving two vehicles on the A17 at Fulbeck at 9.20pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hand tools to make both the cars safe and to assist two casualties to exit their vehicle."

Fire crews attended a collision on the A17 at Fulbeck. (51207289)
Fire crews attended a collision on the A17 at Fulbeck. (51207289)

The crews also provided casualty care before the arrival of an ambulance.

Accidents Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE