Two casualties had to be helped out of their vehicle by emergency services after they were involved in a collision last night.

Fire crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton were called to the incident involving two vehicles on the A17 at Fulbeck at 9.20pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hand tools to make both the cars safe and to assist two casualties to exit their vehicle."

Fire crews attended a collision on the A17 at Fulbeck. (51207289)

The crews also provided casualty care before the arrival of an ambulance.