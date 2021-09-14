Fire crews help casualties after two-vehicle collision north of Grantham
Published: 08:39, 14 September 2021
| Updated: 08:45, 14 September 2021
Two casualties had to be helped out of their vehicle by emergency services after they were involved in a collision last night.
Fire crews from Sleaford and Brant Broughton were called to the incident involving two vehicles on the A17 at Fulbeck at 9.20pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews used hand tools to make both the cars safe and to assist two casualties to exit their vehicle."
The crews also provided casualty care before the arrival of an ambulance.