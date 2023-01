Fire crews are currently at an outbuilding fire.

Grantham and Stamford fire crews are attending the incident at an outbuilding on Water Lane, Stainby.

Both crews were called to the fire at 3.20pm.

They are using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.