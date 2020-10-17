A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew were called to a house where a female's head was trapped in a bed frame.

At around 18:13, the Grantham fire crew attended Heathfield Road to reports of a female with her head trapped in a metal bed frame.

The crew used their ingenuity, employing washing up liquid to release her head from the bed frame.

Fire news (20753492)

The female in question was uninjured following the incident.