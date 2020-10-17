Grantham fire crews rescue female whose head was trapped in a bed frame
Published: 08:52, 17 October 2020
| Updated: 08:53, 17 October 2020
A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crew were called to a house where a female's head was trapped in a bed frame.
At around 18:13, the Grantham fire crew attended Heathfield Road to reports of a female with her head trapped in a metal bed frame.
The crew used their ingenuity, employing washing up liquid to release her head from the bed frame.
The female in question was uninjured following the incident.