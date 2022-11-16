Fire crews tackle barn fire in Sudbrook
Published: 09:40, 16 November 2022
| Updated: 10:38, 16 November 2022
Fire crews are in attendance at a barn fire in Sudbrook.
Four Lincolnshire fire crews were called to a agricultural barn fire at 3am this morning (November 16) on Heath Lane in Sudbrook.
A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Four crews attended this initially.
"A fire in an agricultural barn used as grain and machine store. As of this morning (November 16), there is one relief crew still in attendance."