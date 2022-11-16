Fire crews are in attendance at a barn fire in Sudbrook.

Four Lincolnshire fire crews were called to a agricultural barn fire at 3am this morning (November 16) on Heath Lane in Sudbrook.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Four crews attended this initially.

The barn fire in Sudbrook. (60696088)

"A fire in an agricultural barn used as grain and machine store. As of this morning (November 16), there is one relief crew still in attendance."