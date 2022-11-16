Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fire crews tackle barn fire in Sudbrook

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:40, 16 November 2022
 | Updated: 10:38, 16 November 2022

Fire crews are in attendance at a barn fire in Sudbrook.

Four Lincolnshire fire crews were called to a agricultural barn fire at 3am this morning (November 16) on Heath Lane in Sudbrook.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Four crews attended this initially.

The barn fire in Sudbrook. (60696088)
The barn fire in Sudbrook. (60696088)

"A fire in an agricultural barn used as grain and machine store. As of this morning (November 16), there is one relief crew still in attendance."

Fire Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE