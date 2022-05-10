Home   News   Article

Fire crews tackle blaze at commercial property in Grantham town centre

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:33, 10 May 2022
 | Updated: 17:37, 10 May 2022

Fire officers attended a town centre blaze in a commercial property.

At 3.12pm today (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a fire within a commercial property in Westgate, Grantham.

The crews are using breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the fire.

Fire news. (55165166)
The service confirmed that no casualties had been reported and that crews remain on the scene as of 5.14pm.

