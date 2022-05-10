Fire officers attended a town centre blaze in a commercial property.

At 3.12pm today (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews attended a fire within a commercial property in Westgate, Grantham.

The crews are using breathing apparatus and two hose reels to tackle the fire.

The service confirmed that no casualties had been reported and that crews remain on the scene as of 5.14pm.