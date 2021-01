Two fire crews were called out to tackle a stack fire within a barn this morning.

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the scene on Colsterworth Road, Stainby, shortly before 10.30am.

The crews used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze. The fire has caused moderate damage to four bales.

No injuries have been reported.