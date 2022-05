More news, no ads

Fire crews attended a garage blaze in Grantham in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to the incident on Sharpe Road at 2.40am.

Crews used two hose reels, one main jet and breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

Crews tackled a garage fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. (56387306)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by an electrical fault.