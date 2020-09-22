Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fire crews tackle lorry blaze on the A1 near Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 08:49, 22 September 2020
 | Updated: 08:49, 22 September 2020

Firefighters attended a lorry fire on the A1 this morning.

Two crews from Grantham and one from Corby Glen were called to the incident at 3.42 am on the northbound carriageway at Colsterworth.

There was severe fire damage to the rear wheels of the vehicle.

Fire crews put out a lorry fire on the A1 this morning. (42354166)
Fire crews put out a lorry fire on the A1 this morning. (42354166)

The crews used used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was caused by overheating brakes.

FireGrantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE