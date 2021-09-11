Fire crews tackle shed and hedge fire in Grantham street
Published: 09:51, 11 September 2021
| Updated: 09:53, 11 September 2021
Two fire crews attended an incident in which a shed and a hedge caught fire in a Grantham street last night.
The crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to Tennyson Avenue at about 7.45pm.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said a shed and conifer hedging were "well alight" when the crews arrived.
Local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed while crews dealt with the fire.