Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Fire crews tackle shed and hedge fire in Grantham street

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:51, 11 September 2021
 | Updated: 09:53, 11 September 2021

Two fire crews attended an incident in which a shed and a hedge caught fire in a Grantham street last night.

The crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to Tennyson Avenue at about 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said a shed and conifer hedging were "well alight" when the crews arrived.

Fire crews were called to Tennyson Avenue last night. (51122187)
Fire crews were called to Tennyson Avenue last night. (51122187)

Local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed while crews dealt with the fire.

Fire Grantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE