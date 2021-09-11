Two fire crews attended an incident in which a shed and a hedge caught fire in a Grantham street last night.

The crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to Tennyson Avenue at about 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said a shed and conifer hedging were "well alight" when the crews arrived.

Fire crews were called to Tennyson Avenue last night. (51122187)

Local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed while crews dealt with the fire.