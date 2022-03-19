Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Grantham town centre this afternoon.

Crews have been tackling the fire at the derelict former Westgate Club.

Firefighters used an extension ladder to fight the blaze this afternoon.

Westgate fire. Photo: RSM Photography (55552875)

The fire was brought under control and crews have been damping down.

Part of Westgate was closed off while crews tackled the fire.

A number of fires have happened at the old Westgate Club building in recent years, some of them confirmed as arson.

The derelict building is due to be replaced by a number of apartments which were given planning permission last year.

