Home   News   Article

Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:20, 23 December 2019
 | Updated: 16:21, 23 December 2019

Two fire crews were sent to tackle a tumble dryer on fire at a property in Grantham this afternoon.

Crews from Donnington and Sleaford were called to the blaze in the Lindisfarne Way/ Balmoral Drive area shortly after 3pm.

Crews used one hose reel jet, a breathing apparatus, a dry powder extinguisher and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze.

(6279009)
(6279009)

The crews are still at the scene.

Read more
FireGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE