Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Grantham
Published: 16:20, 23 December 2019
| Updated: 16:21, 23 December 2019
Two fire crews were sent to tackle a tumble dryer on fire at a property in Grantham this afternoon.
Crews from Donnington and Sleaford were called to the blaze in the Lindisfarne Way/ Balmoral Drive area shortly after 3pm.
Crews used one hose reel jet, a breathing apparatus, a dry powder extinguisher and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze.
The crews are still at the scene.
More by this authorTracey Davies