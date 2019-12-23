Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Grantham

Two fire crews were sent to tackle a tumble dryer on fire at a property in Grantham this afternoon.

Crews from Donnington and Sleaford were called to the blaze in the Lindisfarne Way/ Balmoral Drive area shortly after 3pm.

Crews used one hose reel jet, a breathing apparatus, a dry powder extinguisher and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the blaze.

The crews are still at the scene.

