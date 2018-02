Have your say

A motorcycle and a car were damaged by fire in Grantham this morning.

A Grantham fire crew attended the incident at about 6am in George Street.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the motorcycle was severely damaged and the bonnet and bumper of the car were also damaged.

The crew used one hose reel and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.