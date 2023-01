Hundreds of hay bales have been destroyed by fire.

Fire engines from Grantham, Brant Broughton and Sleaford, plus a water carrier from Holbeach, were called to a field off Hough Lane in Carlton Scroop just before 12.15am this morning (Sunday).

They found a stack of 500 bales ablaze.

Hay bale fire in a field at Carlton Scroop. Photo: RSM Photography (62119955)

Crews were still on the scene as of 7.30am.

