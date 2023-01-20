Fire destroys 90 per cent of outbuilding used as a gym in Stainby
Published: 10:40, 20 January 2023
| Updated: 10:42, 20 January 2023
A fire has destroyed most of an outbuilding in a village.
Grantham and Stamford fire crews were called to the incident at 3.20pm yesterday (Thursday) on Water Lane, Stainby.
The fire resulted in damage to 90% of the wooden outbuilding which was used as a gym. The equipment inside was also destroyed.
Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
The fire was caused by an electrical fault.