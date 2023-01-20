A fire has destroyed most of an outbuilding in a village.

Grantham and Stamford fire crews were called to the incident at 3.20pm yesterday (Thursday) on Water Lane, Stainby.

The fire resulted in damage to 90% of the wooden outbuilding which was used as a gym. The equipment inside was also destroyed.

Crews were called on three separate occasions to an incident in Stanton. Picture: iStock (61408251)

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault.