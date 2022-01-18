Two fire engines joined the funeral procession for a woman who supported the fire service and other causes in the town.

Dawn Eldred passed away on December 25 in St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital, aged 61.

Dawn helped her husband Mick with Lincolnshire Fire Aid which runs events to raise money for charity including The Fire Fighters Charity.

Fire engines joined the funeral procession as it passed the fire station. (54327531)

Dawn's funeral took place yesterday and two fire engines from the local fire station joined the procession on Harlaxton Road as it made its way to Grantham Crematorium for the funeral service.

Mick said: "It was brilliant. I would like to thank everybody who took part. I have never seen so many people at a funeral. There were about 300 people there.

"That just goes to show what she has done in the town."

The funeral procession for Dawn Eldred. (54327527)

Dawn worked at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home in Grantham for about 15 years and raised money for the home and other causes.

Mick, who was married to Dawn for 43 years, added: "She was very well known in the town. She helped out with Fire Aid and other charities. She would do anything for anybody. She was that kind of person."

Donations at the funeral were given for St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital in Grantham and can be sent to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham.

The funeral procession passes along Harlaxton Road. (54327529)

"I would like to thank the people who arranged the service and the funeral," said Mick. "Dawn would have been proud of everybody."