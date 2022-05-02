A car wash at a fire station raised over £600 for an air ambulance and fire fighters charity.

On Saturday, officers at the Corby Glen Fire Station washed cars to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, collecting a total of £640.

The officers washed cars between 9am and 1pm and were helped by a donation of car wash shampoo and cleaning equipment.

A charity car wash at Corby Glen Fire Station raised £640. (56398835)

A statement from the fire station said: "Thanks to everyone who supported our car wash today you helped raise £640 for the Firefighters Charity and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

"Thanks also for the donation of car wash shampoo and cleaning equipment from one of our big supporters."

