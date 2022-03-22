Grantham fire crew administer oxygen to cat after property fire in Foston
Published: 17:34, 22 March 2022
| Updated: 17:35, 22 March 2022
Fire crews gave oxygen to a cat after attending a fire that broke out in a property's doorway.
At 11.49am today (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham attended an automatic fire alarm on Long Street, Foston.
The crews found a self-extinguished fire within the property's doorway, which was caused by pipe ash.
As a result, the property was lightly smoke-damaged.
Oxygen was given to a cat that had inhaled smoke.