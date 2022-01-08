More news, no ads

Following a collision in a village, fire services released a person from their vehicle.

At 9.56am yesterday (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle in Manor Road, Burton Coggles.

The fire crews, from Corby Glen and Bourne, released one casualty from their vehicle.

Fire services attended the incident. (44679709)

After releasing them, the officers provided casualty care on the person.