Fire officers release person from vehicle after collision in Burton Coggles
Published: 10:54, 08 January 2022
| Updated: 10:56, 08 January 2022
Following a collision in a village, fire services released a person from their vehicle.
At 9.56am yesterday (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle in Manor Road, Burton Coggles.
The fire crews, from Corby Glen and Bourne, released one casualty from their vehicle.
After releasing them, the officers provided casualty care on the person.