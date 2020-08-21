Fire on rail embankment in Grantham was started by copper wire

Firefighters were called to a fire on the rail embankment near the railway bridge on South Parade, Grantham, yesterday (Thursday).

The Grantham crew attended at 3pm to the fire which was started by a small quantity of copper wire.

Nearby resident Baz Matthews sent in pictures showing the smoke rising to one side of the bridge and a fire engine arriving at the scene.

Smoke can be seen rising from behind the railway bridge on South Parade. (40917607)

It is not believed any train services were affected by the incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Our Grantham crew attended and extinguished the fire involving a small quantity of copper wire, using a hose reel. This was controlled burning that had been left unattended."

