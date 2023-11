Firefighters were called to an incident last night (Wednesday).

Crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called to the fire in Grantley Street, Grantham at 11.05pm.

There was fire damage to one pan and smoke damage to the kitchen and hallway.

Firefighters were called to a Grantham property.

Crews used one hose reel to dampen the fire and used fans to ventilate the property.

The fire was a result of cooking left unattended.