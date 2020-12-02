The annual firefighters 'Santa sleigh tour' around Grantham has been cancelled this year because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reluctantly came to the decision after Lincolnshire came out of lockdown into Tier 3, which aims to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

The organisers were concerned that they wouldn't be able to ensure the safety of staff and the public during these events, with appropriate social distancing and handling collections.

Chief fire officer Mark Baxter expressed his disappointment at the decision but hopes the tours will return 'better than ever' next year.

He said: "We're so disappointed that we can't run our Santa Sleigh tours this year. We know how incredibly popular they are with many people turning out in large groups to see them, and they raise money for such an important cause.

However, as a fire service, we live and breathe safely and we don't want to run any events that may put any members of our communities at risk, of even Father Christmas himself.

"We promise that we will do everything we can to run these next Christmas - better than ever."

Many of Lincolnshire's stations are instead doing a 'Santa dash' on Sunday, December 13, where firefighters will be running in their areas in festive clothing to spread Christmas cheer and raise money for the Firefighters charity.

For more information, visit: www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/donate