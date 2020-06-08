Fire service helps out at Grantham Canal

Firefighters in Grantham have answered a call from South Kesteven District Council to help improve conditions for fish in a stretch of the town’s canal.

This comes after a small number of fish died as a result of the hot weather, while the "dangerous" weeds on the banks of the canal were criticised.

The prolonged hot, dry spell throughout May caused water levels to drop. In order to aerate the water and create more oxygen for the fish firefighters set up a pump to extract water from one point and spray it back in a short distance away.