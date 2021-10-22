The fire service has confirmed that 'good progress' has been made in extinguishing a waste fire after sourcing heavy machinery.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have provided an update on a fire that broke out on Fen Lane, Long Bennington over a month ago.

It was confirmed earlier this week that a plan to tackle the fire involved sourcing extra heavy plant machinery.

Machinery is being used to put out the fire at Fen Lane. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52543296)

Since then, the machinery has been acquired and has assisted the fire service in extinguishing the blaze.

Danny Moss, Area Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We have developed our plans to tackle this fire in consultation with our partners.

"Extra heavy plant machinery has been brought in this week to spread out the remaining burning materials and speed up the process.

"Of course the site itself and any impacts from our firefighting will continue to be monitored by supporting partners to ensure we take any other action as needed.

“Following our initial work assisted by the heavy machinery we are making good progress and have managed to spread out and damp down approximately three quarters of one of the large piles of waste."

"Activities are being supported by partners with air monitoring in place and water run off being considered."

It was confirmed that crews will be working on site until this evening, but "due to limitations with the heavy machinery", activities will not continue until Monday morning, with periodic checks to be carried out over the weekend.

Danny added: “We would like to thank local residents for their continued patience and support as realise that this has been and continues to be an inconvenience due to the conditions.

"We are committed to working with partners to minimise the impact for all.”