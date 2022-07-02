Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will be opening applications to employ 10 new firefighters.

This year's applications will also be accepted from up to 10 miles outside the county border.

The applications will open on August 1 with webinars and ‘Have a Go’ days will be held from July to answer any questions and support applicants through the process.

Vacancies are being advertised for firefighter jobs. (57695064)

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services, said: "Being a firefighter is one of the most important and rewarding ways for someone to serve and protect their community.

"When they join the service, our firefighters know that it is more than a job, it is a way of life. It really is a ‘fire family’!

"In Lincolnshire, our firefighters come from all types of backgrounds and professions, but what they share is a commitment to their community.

"Last year we couldn’t accept applications from people living outside the county, so I’m delighted we have been more flexible with our recruitment area.

“Being a firefighter will challenge you and reward you like no other career can.”

To apply, you need to be over 18 and have a full driving licence.

Watch manager Julia Whitfield added: "The recruitment process is quite long as we need to assess all aspects of people's abilities, with successful applicants starting their training in February 2023.

"If you want to find out more, please come along to one of our Have a Go sessions or sign up for one of our online webinars and download our Candidate Pack from the website."

The webinars that are being held include:

Wednesday 6th July 12.30 – 13.30 hrs

Wednesday 6th July 18.30 – 19.30 hrs

Thursday 21st July 12.30 - 13.30 hrs

Thursday 21st July 18.30 – 19.30 hrs

Tuesday 26th July 18.30-19.30 hrs

Wednesday 3rd August 1830-1930 hrs

You can book onto webinars via the Eventbrite website here.

If successful, new firefighters will be sent to any of the following stations, based on the need of firefighters at these locations - Grantham, Lincoln North, Lincoln South, Gainsborough, Louth, Skegness, Boston, Sleaford or Spalding.