Grantham Fire Services rescued a female who had fallen down a river bank.

At 12.10pm today [Wednesday], Grantham fire crews attended the riverbank off Westborough Lane, Long Benington, to rescue a female who had fallen down the bank.

Crews used a triple extension ladder and some lines to rescue her.

Fire news (20753492)

The crews were assisting East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Lincolnshire Police.

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more GranthamHuman Interest