Home   News   Article

Grantham Fire Service rescues female who fell down river bank

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 19:57, 22 April 2020
 | Updated: 19:59, 22 April 2020

Grantham Fire Services rescued a female who had fallen down a river bank.

At 12.10pm today [Wednesday], Grantham fire crews attended the riverbank off Westborough Lane, Long Benington, to rescue a female who had fallen down the bank.

Crews used a triple extension ladder and some lines to rescue her.

Fire news (20753492)
Fire news (20753492)

The crews were assisting East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Lincolnshire Police.

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE