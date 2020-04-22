Grantham Fire Service rescues female who fell down river bank
Published: 19:57, 22 April 2020
| Updated: 19:59, 22 April 2020
Grantham Fire Services rescued a female who had fallen down a river bank.
At 12.10pm today [Wednesday], Grantham fire crews attended the riverbank off Westborough Lane, Long Benington, to rescue a female who had fallen down the bank.
Crews used a triple extension ladder and some lines to rescue her.
The crews were assisting East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Lincolnshire Police.
Read moreGranthamHuman Interest
More by this authorMatthew Taylor