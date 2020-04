Grantham Fire & Rescue attended a large vehicle fire in Easthorpe.

At 13:14 yesterday [Friday], fire service crews extinguished a "large vehicle fire on Castle View Road, Easthorpe."

The crew used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire that was caused by a fault within the engine bay.

