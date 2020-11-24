Fire started in Grantham property after lamp placed next to wooden furniture
Published: 09:27, 24 November 2020
| Updated: 09:29, 24 November 2020
A halogen lamp caused a fire when it was placed to close to a piece of furniture in a property in Grantham.
Firefighters were called to Sandon Close at 9pm yesterday after reports of a smoke alarm sounding.
When they arrived they extinguished the fire before it was able to spread.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crew found a halogen lamp placed too close to a piece of wooden furniture in the lounge causing fire damage. This was quickly extinguished before the fire escalated."