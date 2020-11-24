Fire started in Grantham property after lamp placed next to wooden furniture

A halogen lamp caused a fire when it was placed to close to a piece of furniture in a property in Grantham.

Firefighters were called to Sandon Close at 9pm yesterday after reports of a smoke alarm sounding.

When they arrived they extinguished the fire before it was able to spread.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crew found a halogen lamp placed too close to a piece of wooden furniture in the lounge causing fire damage. This was quickly extinguished before the fire escalated."