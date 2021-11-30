A fire station has revealed which locations its Santa Sleigh will be stopping at.

Grantham Fire Station will be making stops all over Grantham to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

From Saturday December 11 until Friday, December 17, you will be able to meet Santa and the crew.

One of last year's sleighs before it was cancelled due to Covid (53340441)

Although the times and routes are still to be confirmed, here is where you can see this year's sleigh.

The sleigh will start at Welby Street on Saturday, December 11, followed by Gonerby Foot Hill on Monday 13th and Princess Drive on Tuesday 14th.

On Wednesday 15th the sleigh will be at Barrowby Gate, followed by Earlesfield on Thursday 16th, before its final stop at Springfield Road on Friday 17th.