A Lincolnshire fire station has raised almost £700 with a charity car wash.

Crew members from Corby Glen Fire Station were washing cars from 9am until 1pm on Saturday to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

In total the car wash event raised £675 for the charity, which provides physical and mental support to firefighters and their families, including those who are retired.

Firefighters cleaning cars at the Corby Glen fire station charity car wash (53223574)

An estimated 60 cars went to the station's car wash.

Watch manager Bryan Lynch said: "It was brilliant, we were overwhelmed by the support and the amount people were putting in.

"It never stopped, we had a steady stream of vehicles and they were queued out the gates."

