Santa and his sleigh will be travelling around Grantham soon for charity.

Grantham Fire Station will be accompanying Santa between December 11 and 17 to collect funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Thanks to support from local businesses, they will be travelling with Santa's sleigh to various locations across the area, which are still to be confirmed.

One of last year's sleighs before it was cancelled due to Covid (53340441)

Laurel Ray, of Grantham Fire Station, said: "Following a year away due to the Covid Pandemic, the crews at Grantham Fire Station are pleased to announce the return of Santa Claus and his sleigh to the streets of Grantham.

"Between 11th and 17th December, Santa and his sleigh will be accompanied by fire crews at various locations to collect funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

"The sleigh Santa will be using is a special one that has been renovated by the firefighters, with support from local businesses, MKM Grantham and B&Q Grantham."

One of last year's sleighs before it was cancelled due to Covid (53340444)

One of last year's sleighs before it was cancelled due to Covid (53340447)