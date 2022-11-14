A charity car wash will be held at Corby Glen Fire Station.

Cars will be washed at the station on Saturday, November 26, from 9am until 1pm, and all money raised will be donated to Lincs&Notts Air Ambulance and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Charlotte Smith, community fundraiser for The Fire Fighters Charity, said: "On behalf of everyone at The Fire Fighters Charity, I want to thank all those taking part in this fantastic car wash event.

Fire fighters washing cars to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity (49381445)

"Every pound raised on the day will go directly towards supporting the health and wellbeing of our fire services community. Enjoy every minute!"

It will cost £5 per car to be washed.