Firecrews worked well into the weekend to help put out the blaze at Mid UK Recycling at Barkston Heath, Ancaster.

The blaze started in the early hours of Friday morning, leading to ten crews from around the county to help, and road closures in Ancaster village causing delays.

Crews remained at the scene until Sunday, whilst they allowed the fire to burn under control.

They also removed a large amount of equipment running along roads and pavements as far back as Ancaster and the road was fully re-opened. A partial closure, restricting it to one lane, has caused delays.

The Environment Agency was also present on Saturday, working to prevent pollution from firewater run-off.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue told the Journal this afternoon: "We no longer have any crews at the scene, however it will be re-inspected each day until it becomes cool enough in the chamber where the fire took place to carry out a thorough investigation."

"The official line is that investigations are continuing and witness statements will be collected tomorrow (Tuesday)."

"The cause has not been confirmed as yet."