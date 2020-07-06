A firefighter has raised more than £1,000 for charity after a series of runs ending with a two and a half mile run wearing full kit, including breathing apparatus, on Saturday.

John Ashby, an on-call firefighter at Corby Glen, was joined for Saturday's run, between Swinstead and Corby Glen, by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue chief fire office Les Britzman.

John has been raising money for The Firefighters Charity by running on his treadmill at home or outdoors in his kit.