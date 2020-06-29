Home   News   Article

Corby Glen firefighter to make final fund-raising push with run in full kit

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:25, 29 June 2020
 | Updated: 13:48, 29 June 2020

On-call firefighter John Ashby is running in full kit to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The Corby Glen man has raised £460 so far by running outdoors and on his treadmill while talking live on Facebook.

In a final push to raise hundreds of pounds for the charity John will run two and a half miles on Saturday (July 4) with full kit on - which includes breathing apparatus - from Swinstead to Corby Glen fire station, at 12pm.

Read more
FireGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE