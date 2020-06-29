On-call firefighter John Ashby is running in full kit to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The Corby Glen man has raised £460 so far by running outdoors and on his treadmill while talking live on Facebook.

In a final push to raise hundreds of pounds for the charity John will run two and a half miles on Saturday (July 4) with full kit on - which includes breathing apparatus - from Swinstead to Corby Glen fire station, at 12pm.