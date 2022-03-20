A Firefighter has raised more than £400 for a worthy cause through his tandem skydive.

Michael Foster was born and raised in Grantham, but now lives in Billingborough where he is an on call fire fighter.

He completed his skydive at Skydive Langar not only to raise funds, but also as a tribute to his late stepfather, David Franklin.

Michael Foster and his tandem skydive instructor (55534861)

Michael said: "David wasn't a firefighter but loved the job he did and was one of the reasons I became a firefighter in the first place.

"He unfortunately passed away in March 2019 very suddenly, before Covid-19 hit so we were able to celebrate his life without restrictions.

"David 'loved' heights so this is my tribute to him and his support for me."

Michael Foster during his tandem skydive (55534869)

A total of £420 has been raised by Michael for The Fire Fighters Charity, which Michael says "helps and supports firefighters in the UK when they need it the most."

He added: "The main reason for deciding to raise the money for the Firefighters Charity was that with Covid restricting the fundraising capacity of firefighters for the charity, I wanted to do something to raise some money."

Michael Foster during his tandem skydive (55534866)

While this was Michael's first skydive, he is hoping it won't be his last as he "loved the whole experience on the day and the guys at Langar were ace and helped put any nerves to rest and I loved the rush of the Freefall.

Michael says he hopes to do something every year to help raise vital funds for The Firefighters Charity.

Michael Foster during his tandem skydive (55534880)

Michael Foster towards the end of his skydive (55534849)

Michael Foster just about to touch ground (55534855)