Farmers and firefighters worked together to put out a fire in Skillington.

Crews from Grantham, Stamford, Sleaford, Market Deeping, Corby Glen and Billingborough were called to the blaze at 6.10pm last night (Saturday).

Crews used four hoses and 10 beaters to put the fire out and were assisted by local farmers with two ploughs.

Fire. Stock photo.

