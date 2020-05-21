A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in the Vale of Belvoir with a number of pictures of a large plume of smoke being posted on social media.

Nottinghameshire Fire and Rescue Service says it has 15 appliances at the Langar Airfield industrial estate. A high volume pump is among appliances attending from the Grantham station.

Eye witnesses have reported seeing a large fire near Grantham.(35031226)

The Nottinghamshire service has asked resident nearby to keep windows and doors closed as they work hard to extinguish the fire.