Large fire at industrial estate in Vale of Belvoir

By Graham Newton
Published: 16:28, 21 May 2020
 | Updated: 16:32, 21 May 2020

A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in the Vale of Belvoir with a number of pictures of a large plume of smoke being posted on social media.

Nottinghameshire Fire and Rescue Service says it has 15 appliances at the Langar Airfield industrial estate. A high volume pump is among appliances attending from the Grantham station.

Eye witnesses have reported seeing a large fire near Grantham.(35031226)
The Nottinghamshire service has asked resident nearby to keep windows and doors closed as they work hard to extinguish the fire.

